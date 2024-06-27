Busta Rhymes & Prince To Be Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars

Busta Rhymes and the late Prince are set to be honored with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Organizers revealed its Class of 2025 on Monday (June 24), with The Isley Brothers, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, David Beckham and Green Day among the slew of entertainers in line to receive a star next year.

Busta celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: “AS YOU WILL CONTINUE TO HEAR IT FROM ME EVERY SINGLE DAY, THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WILL NEVER EVER STOP!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH CHOOSING ME TO BE BLESSED WITH SUCH A PRESTIGIOUS ACCOLADE SUCH AS THE HOLLYWOOD STAR ON THE @hwdwalkoffame.

“BEING IN SUCH INCREDIBLE COMPANY FOR THE CLASS OF 2025 WITH SUCH ICONS AS PRINCE x @theisleybrothers @fantasia @iamnialong @sherrieshepherd @courtneybvance @glynnturman1 @mistyonpointe @greenday @depechemode @keithurban @georgestrait @somoslosbukis @theb52sband @wartheband @adamcarolla CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF US!!”

He added: “WE WORKED HARD AND WILL CONTINUE TO WORK HARD BECAUSE WE LOVE IT TO MUCH!! BY THE WAY WE AIN’T NEVER STOPPING!! BIG #BLOCKBUSTA TYPE SHIT!! IT’S A CELEBRATION BIT%#ES!! [a number of emojis].”

Check out his post below and see the full list of 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame recipients here.

Busta Rhymes will join a host of other Hip Hop icons who have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame including 2Pac, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Cypress Hill, Nipsey Hussle, Ice-T, DJ Khaled and Salt-N-Pepa.

While he is being inducted in the recording category, the Flipmode Squad frontman also has a decorated acting career which he is set to rekindle.