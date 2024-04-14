Busta Rhymes Reveals 2Pac Once Wrote Seven Songs To One Beat During Studio Session

It goes without saying that working alongside 2Pac in the studio must have been a pretty rewarding experience. According to Busta Rhymes, however, it wasn’t always so enjoyable. During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, the NYC-born performer recalled one particularly notable session with the late icon, after he had returned home from Atlanta where he was accused of shooting an off-duty cop.

“When ‘Pac got back from [Atlanta], ‘Pac became super [paranoid] because he felt like the cops were out to kill him no matter what state he was in,” Busta Rhymes explained. “He had gotten a wild arsenal. He kept an MPC beat machine in the crib and I literally watched him write about seven songs to the same Isley Brothers sample. Each song was about different sh*t. I couldn’t understand that.

As one would imagine, Busta Rhymes eventually grew sick of hearing the same thing over and over. By the end of the session, he says 2Pac had written a whopping seven new songs to the same beat. “After a while, I get tired of hearing the motherf*cking beat,” he described. “I don’t wanna hear that beat to write no more songs to it. I write the one song to it, I’m off the damn beat. He wrote seven songs to the same beat!”

Too Short also recently recalled 2Pac’s speedy songwriting skills in an interview with HipHopDX. “He wrote rhymes as fast as he could write words,” he said. “I don’t how his mind was working to be able to make such prolific statements in a rhyme and then go in and put a pattern to it. And it really wasn’t like he was going in the booth and f***ing up,” Too Short also added. “He’d just go in there and spit it.” What do you think of Busta Rhymes revealing that he once saw 2Pac write seven different songs to one beat? Are you surprised that he got sick of hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.