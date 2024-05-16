Busta Rhymes Shocks Fans With Weight Loss

Busta Rhymes shared a picture of himself sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game against the Indiana Pacers on Instagram, Tuesday, showing off his slimmed-down physique. “I’M IN MY NY SH*T, I REP THE GIANTS, JETS, NY KNICKS‼️‼️‼️THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP, SO WE AIN’T NEVER, Y’ALL KNOW THE REST….” Busta wrote in part for the caption.

In response, fans couldn’t believe how much weight he’s seemingly lost. “Busta looks so much younger with hair & less weight on em,” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Busta look young asf.” Other users joked about him having a clone.

Busta previously discussed his weight loss journey during an interview with Men’s Health back in 2023. He explained at the time that he suffered a health scare after getting intimate with his ex-wife.

“That was scaring me so much that it was a mindfck, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe,” he admitted. “I’m butt-ass naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down. She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight, she was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a musclehead, but you, you was slim, you was cut, you had your sht right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.’”