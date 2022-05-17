Laura Miti

But President Hichilema! So this drip drip appointments of people, izakasila liti?

Every so often, we have a new outbreak of complaints from those left out, who believe they more than deserve rewards for their hard work to put him into office. (Not sure anyone, other himself and voters, put the man into the cool place – but kaya.)

The tantrums! The declarations that this and that one was not deep enough in the trench to deserve a job – nay, was actually on the opposing line. Ehhhhh🤦🏾‍♀️

No, Mr President, fill all positions bantu bakanzikike.