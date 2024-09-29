BUY LAND, AVOID BEING CARETAKERS IN FUTURE – MASEBO



LANDS Minister Sylvia Masebo has encouraged Zambians to buy land and avoid being caretakers in future. And Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says it is known that President Hakainde Hichilema will rule beyond 2026.



Debating the presidential speech, Thursday, Masebo said members of parliament must encourage citizens to own land and not just watch foreigners purchase it. “We’ll be opening up new land for various economic activities.



Land will be made available to our people and protect their rights to own land by ensuring that we give them title deeds to their land. Government’s policy to increase production will be encouraged for years to come. We’ll work with traditional authorities, local authorities to ensure that state and traditional…



