BUY LAND, AVOID BEING CARETAKERS IN FUTURE – MASEBO
LANDS Minister Sylvia Masebo has encouraged Zambians to buy land and avoid being caretakers in future. And Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says it is known that President Hakainde Hichilema will rule beyond 2026.
Debating the presidential speech, Thursday, Masebo said members of parliament must encourage citizens to own land and not just watch foreigners purchase it. “We’ll be opening up new land for various economic activities.
Land will be made available to our people and protect their rights to own land by ensuring that we give them title deeds to their land. Government’s policy to increase production will be encouraged for years to come. We’ll work with traditional authorities, local authorities to ensure that state and traditional…
Newsdiggers
The people we call leaders in zambia….u can put a policy to restrict foreigners from buying to give a chance to future generations. People now work for the same foreigners you are talking about so how do we outshine the ones with all the money…..our do we endup with this caliber of thinkers as leaders??