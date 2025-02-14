Buy our oil and gas, Trump tells India



🇺🇸🇮🇳U.S. President Donald Trump has met visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington Thursday.



Trump expressed delight in hosting Modi and said both countries will work for mutual benefits.



“(India) is going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas. We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world by far. They (India) need it and we have it. We are going to talk about trade and many things,” he said.



For his part, the Indian Prime Minister said he was confident of improving India-U.S. relations during Trump’s comeback to the White House.



“I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term that we will continue to advance the India-U.S. strategic partnership with the same bond, with the same trust and the same excitement,” Modi said.