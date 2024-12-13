By Broadcasting the Eligibility Case Live, they Court Saved the Nation from Emmanuel Mwamba’s Spin-Laura Miti Claims





The fact that yesterday’s eligibility judgement was broadcast live, means that the nation does not have to depend on spin doctors to know what it said.





Can you just imagine where we would be, if we were depending on Emmanuel Mwamba to tell us what the decision was, and the thinking behind it.





There would have been so much smoke – no one would know where the fire was.





I hope this is a lesson to leaders, going forward. Now, obviously, this time it served the government’s interests for cameras to be in the court room. However, there will be times when information on a public interest matter does not tickle the Katek’s fancy.





Even, and maybe especially, then, citizen’s right to know should be respected and facilitated. As we have seen this time, when the country is starting off from the exact page of a discussion, tensions are lessened.