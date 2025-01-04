BYTA FM OFFERS FREE TRANSPORT TO ARTISTE ATTENDING DANDY KRAZY’S FUNERAL



Byta FM has offered Southern Province a free bus service to Southern Province based artiste attending the funeral of renowned musician Wesley Chibambo popularly known as Dandy Krazy.



Radio Station Manager Albert Mwiinga, says in a gesture of solidarity and support, the bus will on Monday transport approximately 30 artistes from Monze, Mazabuka and Kafue to the funeral, allowing them to pay their last respects to the late musician.



Mwiinga says the station being one of the lead promoters of Zambian music in Southern Province, this move is a testament to the media house’s commitment to the local music community.



Mwiinga states that Byta FM’s decision to provide free transport to the artistes is a demonstration of the station’s dedication to the well-being and success of local musicians.



The Station Manager says Dandy Krazy’s death has sent shockwaves through the Zambian music industry and Byta FM’s gesture is a heartwarming example of the solidarity and support that exists among artistes and promoters.



He says the move will not only facilitate the artiste’s attendance at the funeral, but also serve as a tribute to Dandy Krazy’s memory and legacy.



The funeral service for Dandy Krazy is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 6th, 2025 in Lusaka.