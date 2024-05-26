CAAC UNHAPPY WITH DEC PRONOUNCEMENTS OVER ASSET RECOVERY AND SENDING CULPRITS TO PRISON

The Community Action Against Corruption has criticized a media statement attributed to Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda, who reportedly said that sending corrupt individuals to prison is too expensive compared to asset recovery.

Organization Chief Executive Officer, Brightone Tembo, views this statement as an indirect call to discourage the prosecution of corrupt individuals in court and instead focus on asset recovery.

Mr. Tembo is disappointed that this statement comes just days after President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the importance of both prosecution and asset forfeiture in the fight against corruption.

He has challenged Mr. Banda to confirm or deny issuing the remarks, which he believes shows open defiance towards the president.

Furthermore, Mr Tembo has asked Mr. Banda to clarify which zambian law prohibits the conviction and punishment of individuals who loot and plunder state resources, as well as the forfeiture of their assets when they are sent to prison

QTV/QFM News