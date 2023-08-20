CABINET APPROVES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL REFUGEE POLICY

Cabinet has approved the first-ever National Refugee Policy in the history of the country, in order to ensure that all matters related to or incidental to refugees are effectively managed and coordinated.

Acting Chief Government Spokesperson Mike Mposha says the decision by cabinet comes on the premise that Zambia has been hosting and protecting persons of concern from neighbouring countries and beyond since the 1940s.

In a statement, Mr. Mposha says the country has been welcoming and providing refuge, care and resources for the welfare of asylum seekers, refugees and former refugees in places such as Meheba, Mayukwayukwa and Mantapala, as well as urban areas but there has been no National Refugee Policy to guide the proper management of the affairs of refugees leading to fragmented interventions.

He says the absence of the refugee policy in the past, made it difficult to provide effective protection to refugees as well as, provision of social services, livelihood opportunities and lasting solutions.

Mr. Mposha says this is also in line with the constitution, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1951 convention relating to the status of refugees and its 1967 protocol, the 1969 convention governing the specific aspects of refugee problems in Africa, the New York declaration on refugees and migrants of 2016 and the 2018 global compact on refugees.