CABINET APPROVES GRADUAL INCREASE IN ELECTRICITY TARIFFS FOR NEXT FIVE YEARS



Cabinet has allowed a gradual increase of electricity tariffs for the next five years.

Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE however says the increment will be minimal and manageable.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has warned that the country risks having a serious shortage of electricity in the next five years if tariffs are not increased.



Speaking during the town hall forum on the 2022 economic performance and 2023 budget execution in Lusaka today, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE said it is necessary to increase electricity tariffs in order to attract investments to the sector.



And Dr. MUSOKOTWANE appealed to Zambia’s official creditors to give the country the desired debt relief.

He said Zambia is waiting to hear from the creditors on what progress has been made to deliver the debt relief because government has done its part on what was agreed.



And Dr. MUSOKOTWANE revealed that government last year spent about 140.4-billion kwacha against the targeted 173-billion kwacha.

He attributed the below target expenditure to lower interest payments and the debt stand still with the various creditors.



The Minister also stated that government is close to resolving challenges and picking investors at Konkola and Mopani Copper Mines as some investors have shown interest in running the mine- ZNBC