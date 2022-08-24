CABINET APPROVES HH’S DESIRE TO TAR KASAMA AIRPORT RUNWAY

Cabinet has endorsed a pronouncement by President Hakainde Hichilema to have the Kasama Airport Runway tarred and provided with all the necessary support infrastructure.

Hichilema had made the decree on 13th August, 2022 when he graced the “Ukusefya Pa N’gwena” Bemba traditional ceremony in Mungwi district, with the move aimed at providing capacity to the airport to service appropriate types of aircraft daily.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Chishi Kasanda, notes that in this regard, Cabinet has directed all concerned Ministries to ensure that the President’s pronouncement is executed by the end of December, 2022.

Kasanda further notes that Cabinet has resolved that all provincial capitals with airstrips whose runways are not tarred should have them upgraded to bituminous standard and provided with the necessary airport infrastructure to facilitate easy travel.

The aforementioned resolutions were made during the 17th Cabinet Meeting convened on Monday, 22nd August, 2022, at State House.