CABINET APPROVES NATIONAL POLICY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES



Cabinet has approved the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities which aims to enhance the welfare of Persons with Disabilities in the Country.



The decision was arrived at during the 3rd Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday 11th February, 2025 chaired by the Head of State Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.





The policy on persons with Disabilities is key as it will not only provide a comprehensive policy framework to guide all stakeholders on disability related matters, but foster inclusion and empowerement of Persons with disabilities.



Furthermore, it will enhance interventions to directly address equality and non-discrimination, accessibility, health, education and employment among others.





Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary Ms Angela Kawandami has described the approval of the Policy as a major milestone towards social inclusion.



She adds that the policy’s implementation will involve collaboration with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, the private sector, and communities.





“The Ministry is committed to ensuring the effective and efficient implementation of the policy in a bid to improve the socio-economic development of Persons with Disabilities across the Country in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’ s vision of an all inclusive social protection system,” she adds.



Issued by:



Glenda Nachinga

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services