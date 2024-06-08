CABINET APPROVES RESTRUCTURING OF THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

Cabinet has approved the Draft 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework which proposes to restructure the education system.

This implies reducing the duration of Early Childhood Education from 4 to 3 years; reducing the duration of Primary Education from 7 to 6 years; increasing the duration of Secondary Education from 5 to 6 years.

This also paves way for the introduction of Advanced Levels -A levels- Education at Secondary Education stage; and reducing the duration of Degree courses from 4 to 3 years.

Other proposed measures include, reducing the eligibility entry age into Grade 1 from 7 to 6 years among other changes.

This is according to resolutions made by Cabinet at its 10th meeting on June 4, 2024.

At the same meeting, Cabinet also resolved to amend the Penal Code to strengthen Laws to prevent actions that incite, among others, hatred, ridicule and division in the country.

The proposed change also includes the need to strengthen the punishment for the offence of discrimination and sectarianism as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Cabinet further approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Defence Act.

This is to streamline legislation on the Defence Force and pave way for the repeal of the Zambia National Service Act to ensure conformity with Articles 192 and 197 of the Constitution of Zambia of 2016.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA.