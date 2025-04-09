CABINET MINISTERS URGE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH TO PROVIDE CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM





During a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma, speaking on behalf of his Roman Catholic colleagues in government, called upon the church to offer constructive criticism regarding proposed amendments to the country’s constitution.





Lufuma expressed concern over a circulating letter allegedly written by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lusaka Presbytery Council, stating that its language was uncivil and did not align with church teachings or social justice principles outlined by the Second Vatican Council.





He urged the church leadership in Lusaka to reflect on these matters and emphasised the church’s role in uniting the nation and counselling the government.





Lufuma added that disagreements with constitutional amendments should be communicated constructively, as divisive language contributes nothing positive to the national discourse.





Ministers of Home Affairs and Labour were also present at the briefing.



📷 Byta FM