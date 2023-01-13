CABINET OFFICE TO TAKE PUNITIVE ACTION AGAINST CONTROLLING OFFICERS FOUND ABUSING PUBLIC FUNDS

By Balewa Zyuulu

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has warned that cabinet office working with the treasury will not hesitate to take relevant punitive actions against erring controlling officers and other government officials who will be found abusing public funds.

Speaking during the official opening of the Permanent Secretaries workshop in Lusaka today, Mr Kangwa said controlling officers must take matters of financial

management and audit seriously and ensure that they take necessary steps to prevent or resolve audit queries in a timely manner, as unresolved queries will attract adverse consequences on those found wanting.

Mr. Kangwa says it is unacceptable for the country to continue recording high cases of financial mismanagement in the public sector, hence the need for the controlling officers to acclimatize themselves with the audit process.

At the same event, Auditor General Dick Sichembe said the objective of the workshop is to help the permanent secretaries to understand the mandate of the auditor general’s office and audit process.

And Parliamentary Chairperson for the Public Accounts Committee Warren Mwambazi said development can only be realized when there is prudent use of the public resources.

