CABINET UNBUNDLES ZESCO

…removes transmission and distribution network infrastructure and function from ZESCO….

Open Access to the Transmission and Distribution Lines.

Cabinet also approved the Open Access to the electricity Transmission and Distribution

Lines, which involves, separation of the system operator function from ZESCO

Creation of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO); and Electricity open access market structure and open access regulations that will outline open access market rules.

Cabinet has found it necessary to make such a progressive policy decision, which is also in

line with the Energy Policy and the Electricity Act.

The market structure and open access

regulations will, promote non-discriminatory access to the transmission and distribution

networks; foster competition giving consumers alternative sources of electricity thereby

creating competition, as competition leads to better quality services and lower prices.

The decision by Cabinet will further encourage investment in transmission and distribution

infrastructure as third-party users will pay for network use, thereby creating sufficient

revenue for network owners to develop and maintain the grid; promote investment in

generation and security of supply as more power producers will invest in generation.

It is further envisaged that the proposed open access market structure will enhance

electricity security of supply necessary to support the Government’s industrialisation and economic diversification agenda; and lessen the financial stress on ZESCO because an Independent Power Producer can sell directly to a big consumer such as a mine without ZESCO being forced to be the off taker.