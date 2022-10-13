Cabinet Working With ACC Closing In On Alleged Corrupt Civil Servants

By Chileshe Mwango

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has disclosed that cabinet working with the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- is slowly closing in on all civil servants that have been involved in corrupt activities.

Speaking at today’s symposium on corruption for the private sector organized by the ACC in Lusaka today, Mr. Kangwa says appropriate action will be taken against the identified public workers.

Mr. Kangwa says because the current government protects whistleblowers as opposed to previous times where whistleblowers were punished, most of them with information on corrupt servants have come forward.

He has since warned that all private sector players that connived with public service workers in corrupt activities will also be visited by the law.

At the same event, Bankers Association of Zambia President Mizinga Melu says there is need to place a close eye on money coming in the country for the alleged purpose of setting up investments as much of it is not legitimate.

Mrs. Melu says there is also need for law enforcement agencies to swiftly respond to bank accounts that financial institutions report to them alleged to be conducting suspicious transactions.

