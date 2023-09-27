Cadrerism has not ended under UPND – Ndola Mayor

Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has told President Hakainde Hichilema that cadrerism has not ended in the city during the UPND regime.

Dr. Kalyati was nearly stoned by suspected UPND cadres at Kapalala Market on Monday as he spoke against the illegal allocation of commercial plots.

Some well known and identified UPND cadres in Ndola are reportedly allocating land for commercial shops at Kapalala Market in Ndola.

Accompanied by Town Clerk George Mulenga and some council Directors, Dr. Kalyati visited the market to announce to traders that the illegal allocation and construction of shops must be stopped.

The Ndola Mayor warned that Council would demolish the shops being constructed on land reserved mostly for car parking.

Toward the end of his address, some cadres started throwing stones at the mayor and the town clerk – creating a near commotion as the entourage ran away from the scene for safety.

“I have survived an attack. Thank you ba Kabushi for whisking me out. Ngafyanjipaya (They would have killed me).I got stoned. Mr President in Ndola Cadrelism iliko,” Dr. Kalyati reacted after the incident.

Some of the stones thrown by UPND cadres hit Journalists – forcing them to run away.