CADRES ATTACK PF CROWD AT CHELSTONE POLICE AS PF RUN FOR SAFETY
December 15, 2021
PF MPs and Officials earlier sought shelter in Chelstone Police Station after unknown cadres attacked people gathered at the station to offer solidarity to Raphael Nakacinda.
However, quick Police action saw four male and one female suspects apprehended.
It is reported that the said suspects were picked around NRDC area.
But PF Vice President Given Lubinda alleges that the suspects are UPND.
Credit: Crown tv
reporters also get the proper facts so that UPND can deal with this problem. The President has said this should stop. UPND SG can you please deal with your people. We dont want your carders spoiling our President’s name like this. Tell us what this is all about. We put you there to keep the peace. So far so good but who are these? Stop them please.
The cadres that caused damage to property and wounding an innocent person must go to jail and no fine should be entertained by the police. That’s what we voted PF and ECL out. Period.
Whoever has assigned cadres to do that is very stupid and idiot. Upnd learn the reason from your friends. On this one I’m not happy with your behavior.
Lessons from your friends.
but even as we issue these statements i think lets learn to comment when we have factsabout the matter,re we really anyhow sure that the said pipo re upnd