CADRES ATTACK PF CROWD AT CHELSTONE POLICE AS PF RUN FOR SAFETY

December 15, 2021

PF MPs and Officials earlier sought shelter in Chelstone Police Station after unknown cadres attacked people gathered at the station to offer solidarity to Raphael Nakacinda.

However, quick Police action saw four male and one female suspects apprehended.

It is reported that the said suspects were picked around NRDC area.

But PF Vice President Given Lubinda alleges that the suspects are UPND.

Credit: Crown tv