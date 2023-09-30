CADRES HEED TO POLICE WARNING OVER FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT ECL “ROAD RUNS”
Former President Edgar Lungu was this morning escorted on his routine fitness program by only his Security Detail.
The Zambia Police Service on 23 September 2023 issued a note of concern over the unlawful assembly and political activism that was conducted by Patriotic cadres on Saturday September 23,2023, when the Former President Mr. Edgar Changwa Lungu was conducting his morning Jogging routine.
Police observed that the Patriotic Cadres went about disrupting the free flow of traffic amounting to Unlawful assembly and warned that going forward the vice shall not be tolerated.
Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained in a statement made available to Lilayi Radio Online that such a procession of a former Head of State should be done with his security detail and devoid of political activism.
To this the police warned the Patriotic Front cadres that public gatherings or demonstrations, including political events should be notified to the police as by law established. Failure to do so amounted to a breach of the law.
This is to ensure public safety, traffic management, and to prevent disruptions to the daily lives of citizens.
Hamoonga must be very happy with this development.
The word in English is called ‘Order’, Sir!
Even me am very happy. This is a more dignified way to allow our former president enjoy his favourite exercise. I dont like I i I l l do not like ECL for how he led this country and how his family has found unexplained wealth and that he stole from a widow. But i want to respect him as my former president. When those hangers on aka cadres, kandiles follow him he ends up playìng to the gallery and reduces his dignified self..
Not Haamonga happiness but it now looks normal health jog
Just one wird and the Circus ended. That’s how it should be.
This Govt has been very slow and tolerant on Edgar Lungu. That’s why he has even been mocking them.
We need order to come to Zambia and this stupidity from PF cadres must come to an end too. The extremely weak Kajoba was part of the problem. I now think we have a proper policeman, Inspector General Musamba will sort out the mess; he just needs our support!