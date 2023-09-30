CADRES HEED TO POLICE WARNING OVER FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT ECL “ROAD RUNS”

Former President Edgar Lungu was this morning escorted on his routine fitness program by only his Security Detail.

The Zambia Police Service on 23 September 2023 issued a note of concern over the unlawful assembly and political activism that was conducted by Patriotic cadres on Saturday September 23,2023, when the Former President Mr. Edgar Changwa Lungu was conducting his morning Jogging routine.

Police observed that the Patriotic Cadres went about disrupting the free flow of traffic amounting to Unlawful assembly and warned that going forward the vice shall not be tolerated.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained in a statement made available to Lilayi Radio Online that such a procession of a former Head of State should be done with his security detail and devoid of political activism.

To this the police warned the Patriotic Front cadres that public gatherings or demonstrations, including political events should be notified to the police as by law established. Failure to do so amounted to a breach of the law.

This is to ensure public safety, traffic management, and to prevent disruptions to the daily lives of citizens.

