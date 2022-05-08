CAF GIVES MALAWI TEMPORAL APPROVAL TO HOST AFCON MATCH FOLLOWING A VISIT BY A ZAMBIAN INSPECTOR

The Malawi National Football Team will play their opening match of the 2023 AFCON group qualifiers against Ethiopia on home soil following Confederation of African Football’s temporary approval of Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This will be the first time that the Flames will be playing in Malawi since March 2021 as CAF banned BNS, forcing the Flames to play their home matches at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg South Africa.

But CAF on Sunday gave the stadium a temporary approval following an inspection that was carried out by CAF Inspector Ivan Lengwe Mumba from Zambia on Thursday.

CAF has also directed areas to be improved to ensure that the stadium is permanently approved in the future for CAF Competitions.

Among others, CAF has indicated that much as the condition of the pitch has improved it is not yet at a desired level and that there is need to continue maintenance and preservation of the field of play area.

Other areas to be worked on include substitutes benches, dressing room lockers, media related areas and sanitary facilities for spectators.