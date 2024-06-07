CAF refutes claims of AFCON 2025’s potential postponement

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected claims hinting at a possible delay of the highly anticipated AFCON 2025 set to be held in Morocco.

Dismissing these reports as “untrue,” CAF-affiliated media emphasised that the confederation’s executive committee will convene to discuss and determine the dates for AFCON 2025.

“CAF will thereafter issue an official statement on the matter,” CAF media wrote today on X, formerly Twitter.

Numerous media outlets, including Reuters, have reported today on the potential postponement of AFCON 2025.

The alleged delay is attributed to the rescheduling of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

In February, the Moroccan Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) confirmed that AFCON is slated to occur in the summer of 2025 in Morocco.

The announcement came after Morocco was officially designated as the host of the continental tournament in September of the previous year, following a unanimous vote by the Executive Committee board meeting held in Egypt.

During the same meeting, Kenya-Tanzania-Uganda were selected as the hosts for the 2027 AFCON.

Morocco’s bid victory underscores the nation’s commitment to hosting major football events, as it boasts robust football infrastructure that has garnered praise from officials of both CAF and FIFA.

Fouzi Lekaa, President of FRMF, pledged in December of the preceding year that Morocco would deliver the most exceptional AFCON in history.

Furthermore, in addition to AFCON 2025, Morocco is set to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain.