CAF RULES ON TUNISIA – MALI GAME

TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee Statement:

The Organising Committee of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 met today (Thursday) to deliberate on the match between Tunisia and Mali played yesterday, 12 January 2022.

After examining the protest of Tunisia and all the match officials report, the Organising Committee decided the following:

•To dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team.

•To homologate the match result as 1-0 in favour of Mali.

