CAGE THE BOY BEFORE HE GETS OUT OF HANDS

Chipangali District-04th May 2022

It’s very unfortunate that a young man with a bright future wants to Destroy his future.

Tiza Mukuka has a very bright future ahead of him which he wants to mess up.its unafrican to insult elders later on a leader,

Am surprised that the young man who calls himself an advocate for all the youth can author such,discribing the Head of state as been useless and tribal

I think Tiza should be put where he belongs ,

I appeal to the police to do the correct thing.

It’s very disheartening that a young man like him is been used to settle scores, it’s like people have not healed from the August 12 General Election.

Tiza Mukuka should be caged and used as an example to other would be offenders

End…///

Issued by

Kapwata D

Eastern Province UPND Deputy Spokesperson -Communication

0977851196