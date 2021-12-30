CAGE WILLIAM BANDA U WILL THANK ME LATER

By Binwell Chansa Mpundu



William Tekere Banda is a danger to our democracy. That excitement and stupidity reported in Kabwata is surely because William excited them the other day through his careless statement which statement if we had a reasonable Police called for his arrest because it was inciting violence and thats the violence we are now seeing.



William is doing the exact opposite of what President HH had pronounced over cadresm.



My advise to UPND is that the same nonsense we saw yesterday is what kicked PF out of power jst a few months ago.

