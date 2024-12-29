California Player Wins $1.22 Billion Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.22 billion was won in Friday night’s drawing, with the winning ticket purchased in California.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold Mega Ball was 6, with a Megaplier of 3X.

Friday’s jackpot marked the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

In addition to the jackpot winner, four players — two from California and one each from Arizona, Missouri, and Texas — matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.

The $1.22 billion grand prize comes with a one-time cash payout option of $549.7 million. While winners can opt for the annuity, which pays out in one immediate payment followed by 29 annual installments, most winners typically choose the cash option.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Before Friday’s win, the last Mega Millions jackpot was claimed on September 10 by a Texas player who won $810 million, the eighth-largest prize in the game’s history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot, $1.602 billion, was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. This prize ranks as the third-largest lottery win ever on a single ticket, following two Powerball jackpots of $2.04 billion and $1.765 billion, both won in California in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, with an estimated $20 million jackpot up for grabs, offering a cash option of $9 million.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ticket sales for Tuesday and Friday drawings close at 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.