California rapper Blueface has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The sentencing comes after the rapper violated his probation in connection with assault charges he received in 2021, after an altercation with a security guard.

His father was the first to break the news.

He posted an Instagram story in which he’s screaming in his car on his way back from the hearing. He also called on people to pray for his son.

Wack100 also confirmed the sentencing.

He believes that Blueface will be home much sooner, projecting he will be back in less than a year.

He said: “He got four years, 400-something days off. Comes down to three years, he go to state… he’ll be home in nine to 10 months.”

Blueface turned himself in back in January for another probation violation and a warrant was out for his arrest in Las Vegas. For his involvement in a strip club shooting, the rapper was sentenced to probation for up to three years, with a suspended prison sentence of two to five years. His sentencing was initially postponed due to the judge’s surgery.

Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s ex-girlfriend, also recently landed herself in jail for drug charges.

“Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?” Karlissa Saffold, Blueface’s mom, asked on her Instagram story earlier in the year.

