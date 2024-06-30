CALL FOR CROWDFUNDING APPROACH TO SORT OUT CURRENT POWER CHALLENGES

Chartered Accountant Emmanuel Mbambiko has proposed that Zambia considers a crowd-funding approach to sorting out the country’s power challenges, to allow citizens and companies to fund the construction of connectors to Tanzania and Angola.

Mr. Mbambiko, a former Kitwe and District Chamber Of Commerce President, says the country urgently needs to have all the contingencies it can get but that zesco may currently have no capacity to pay for this endeavor.

He has called on engineers in the country to conduct a quick assessment of the cost and inform the government to allow willing citizens and companies to fund the creation of various alternative solutions to power such as regional solar plants and interconnectors to facilitate easy imports.

Mr. Mbambiko is of the view that the energy crisis requires concerted efforts that require business houses and individuals who stand to benefit from sustainable power supply, to consider participating in finding solutions.

He adds that this could be done within three months if the initiative is adopted to solve Zambia’s power challenges in the short term while those who should fund the project would be paid later.

PN