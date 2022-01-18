By Chileshe Mwango

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services -GEARS- Initiative Zambia has noted the need to extend investigations into the malpractices that happened during the Patriotic Front regime to all companies that fall under the Industrial Development Corporation -IDC- and all Board of Directors and management.

In his latest book titled “corporate capture”, former ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Mbita Chitala raises and cites the issue of PF trying to use the power utility company to fundraise for its 2021 election campaigns as reasons to part ways after he refused to succumb to their maneuvers.

But GEARS Initiative Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi has described the revelation as extremely sad for the IDC under the Chairmanship of former President Edgar Lungu who he says failed to safeguard public interest but instead opted for partisan political interests.

Mr Chipenzi tells Phoenix News that investigations are in order so that the country ascertains how the board and management’s intentions to strip companies and fundraise for the pf campaigns for the 2021 general election using ZESCO and other state companies were actualized.

