By Prudence Siabana

The National Union For Small Scale Farmers In Zambia –NUSFAZ- has noted the need to work on the variety of onion seeds being used among local onion farmers in a bid to improve the quality of the commodity on the market.

NUSFAZ Executive Director Ebony Loloji explains that during interaction with some local onion farmers from various parts of the country, it has been discovered that most of them lack adequate information on the type of seeds and fertilizer to use which can contribute to high quality of the commodity once harvested.

Mr. Loloji tells Phoenix News that local small scale onion farmers lack proper information on the adequate production of the crop due to inadequate Agriculture Extension Officers who can help them acquire more knowledge on improving their skills in onion production.

Early this year, government announced the suspension of the importation of onions and potatoes until further notice following a meeting held with the Zambia national farmers union but there has been uproar from the public over the low quality of onion on the market.

PHOENIX NEWS