CALL FOR REVIEW OF CLAUSES IN THE CONSTITUTION THAT MAKE IT ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO LIFT IMMUNITY OF A FORMER HEAD OF STATE

By Michael Kaluba

The Community Action Against Corruption is calling for the review of clauses in the constitution of Zambia that have made it near impossible to lift the immunity of a former head of state to facilitate a proper fight against corruption involving any former president.

Community Action Against Corruption Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo says the current 2016 republican constitution is an hindrance to the fight against corruption committed by former presidents and accuses the former ruling patriotic front-pf of creating this crisis when they proceeded to change the 1996 constitution with impunity.

In a statement to Phoenix News, Mr. Tembo is of the view that Zambians will never see justice on corruption committed by former presidents, because article 98 of the 2016 constitution contains technicalities that make the procedure of removing immunity of the former president almost an impossible undertaking.

The organization CEO argues that the current constitution clearly states that, a prima facie case must be established against a former president for him to lose immunity from prosecution but wonders why there are complaints about the conduct of Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC on investigations surrounding Former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Tembo adds that Zambians should take time to compare the 1996 and the 2016 constitution to understand the clauses that have complicated matters and wonders how the immunity of the former president can be lifted without carrying out an investigation on him.

PHOENIX NEWS