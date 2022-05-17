CALLERS GO FOR ANTHONY BWALYA ON HIGH COST OF LIVING

17th May 2022

Anthony Bwalya, the spokesman of President Hakainde Hichilema has been bombarded with a flurry of phone calls from ordinary Zambians that have bemoaned the ever-increasing cost of living in the country since UPND took over.

One caller from Kanyama asked Bwalya to show what scores UPND had scored which it keeps bragging about because he could not see the progress especially in terms of jobs.

“I have ten relatives here (children) without jobs so what progress have you made since elections,” the mournful caller said.

Another one calling himself Chikubabe tabulated a number of challenges since the UPND took over which he said have been nothing but lies.

“Fuel prices, have gone up, mealie meal prices have gone up, fertiliser prices have gone up since you came into office but you (UPND and Hichilema) promised to reduce prices,” the caller stated in an audibly angry tone.

But Bwalya wormed himself out of the questions again in his “clear” fashion saying, “when we said we would reduce the cost of living we never said it would be easy, but at least we said inflation would go down and the Kwacha would stabilise and it has stabilised.”

Bwalya said his President is coming from a background of delivery and eventually may deliver on his promises.

The Presidents man at the end of the interview failed to answer US Africom question lamentably and that of the return of Vedanta Mines.

The challenge by Hot FM for Bwalya to publish the MoU between Zambia and Africom remained hanging in the air as Bwalya dodged himself at the end of the programme without any clarity.

Credit: New Dawn Newspaper