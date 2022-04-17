CALLS TO DEMOTE THOSE PROMOTED BASED ON POLITICS

We will not side with any teacher who will be victimized based on how they actively participated in politics. These teachers were a nuisance to say the least. They had the audacity to come into our inbox to threaten that ZEIC can be closed for playing with BOMA. They were promoted without necessary qualifications. If you check most of the Upgraded schools, you’ll find that they are headed by pure primary school teachers with diplomas. They’ve now rushed to do some degree in international peace and conflict resolutions and adult education. These still don’t qualify to head secondary schools. Most teachers in Upgraded schools are not performing well as they’re being frustrated by incompetent managements appointment based on politics.

Carderism has destroyed the Education system and our hope is that the New Government will clean the Education Sector by not tolerating carders. For your own information, these carders bring few numbers to the party and chase more due to intimidations.

Currently our inbox is full of complaints of DEBS across the country are on stand still because of politics. Most DEBS became campaign managers and victimized those with divergent views. Those who were victimized are now revenging. Just like the way ALL PEOs have swapped, ALL DEBS must be swapped.

Calls by East UPND leadership to have some promotions be reversed are welcome as this will serve as a lesson to those who are doing exactly what their colleagues did.