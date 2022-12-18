CALLS BY PF MPs FOR SECOND DEPUTY SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MOSES MOYO TO RESIGN OPPOSED

By Musonda Kalumba and Chileshe Mwango

Political Analyst Eustone Chiputa Says Calls by Patriotic Front Members of Parliament for Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo to resign for allegedly interfering in debates by the opposition are not the best solution to the issue.

Dr. Chiputa has however advised Mr. Moyo to by all means avoid being too emotional when moderating debates but ensure to always be neutral and level headed.

He has further advised Mr. Moyo to accommodate the voice of the opposition, listen to their complaints and tone down if there is merit in their complaints.

Dr. Chiputa says parliament is meant to ensure that laws are debated and policies discussed hence getting too personal will result in loss of direction by the house thereby affecting the progress of the nation.

Recently, PF Members of Parliament challenged the second deputy speaker to resign alleging that he interferes in debates by opposition MPs and favors their UPND counterparts.

Meanwhile, Kalulushi Member Of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga has charged that parliament has not helped the opposition members of parliament in exercising their rights and privileges in the house.

Ms. Mulenga says the opposition lawmakers are always called thieves by their counterparts from the ruling party but parliament has done nothing to stop the trend.

She explains that this inhumane manner of addressing them is affecting their participation in the house as every time they want to debate, they are called thieves.