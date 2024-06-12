‘CALLS FOR HOUSE ARREST OF JAY J BANDA: UNFOUNDED AND A THREAT TO JUSTICE’ – CONCERNED CITIZEN

Aswell Mwalimu, a concerned Zambian citizen, has criticized the United Kwacha Alliance’s (UKA) calls for Emmanuel Banda’s house arrest. Mwalimu argues that the demands are baseless and designed to undermine the ongoing investigation into the alleged abduction.

Mwalimu has emphasized that house arrest is a court-ordered sentence, not a measure to be taken lightly. He has stated, “House arrest is a sentence in which offenders are ordered by the court to remain confined in their residences save for attending medical or other approved conditions.”

Further, Mwalimu has called upon Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu to demonstrate responsible leadership. He has urged Mpundu to encourage his colleague, Mr. Banda, to provide a truthful account of the alleged abduction. Mwalimu believes that requesting President Hakainde Hichilema to place Banda under house arrest constitutes direct interference in the judicial process.