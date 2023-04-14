Calls For President Hichilema To Resign Misguided And Misplaced- Spuki Mulemwa

CALLS FOR PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO RESIGN MISGUIDED AND MISPLACED

The calls by some section of society that President Hakainde Hichilema should resign on the basis that some parts of the country are hit by a shortage of mealie meal and high cost of the staple food, are misplaced and misguided as government is doing everything possible to stabilize the price of mealie meal and ameliorate the shortage of the staple food.

Indeed, government has offloaded maize through FRA to the millers to help stabilize the price and availability of mealie meal throughout the country.

It’s also gratifying to note that government has banned the export of maize and mealie meal in an effort to ensure that mealie meal is available and affordable in all parts of the country.

We also welcome former Republican President Edgar Lungu’s recent remarks that Zambians should not entirely blame President Hichilema for the maize and mealie meal shortage in some parts of the country, as government meant well by directing FRA to offload maize to the millers.

It’s therefore misguided and misplaced for some section of society to call for the resignation of the Republican President, despite all the measures government has put in place to address the shortage and high cost of mealie meal in the country.

In conclusion, we urge stakeholders to focus on engaging government and provide alternative solutions to the current crisis than politicking and criticising those in authority.

Statement Issued by:

SPUKI MULEMWA.