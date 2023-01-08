CALLS FOR PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENTS INTO ZAMBIA’S AILING ENERGY SUB-DIVISION OPPOSED

By Michael Kaluba

The Private Sector Development Association-PSDA- has warned against the push for private sector investments in the mainstream energy subdivision saying that once this is highly commercialized, Zambia will be headed for economic disaster that will subject the majority of Zambians to hardships.

Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia says there is no place for the private sector within the energy subdivision on which the sustainability of industry, manufacturing, and the growth of the economy are hinged arguing that a profit-driven approach will not serve the interest of the majority of poor Zambians.

He points out that some European and western economies that have commercialized energy are currently regretting this decision, further castigating the recently concluded cost of service study on electricity as a misguided undertaking that neither speaks to the needs of the Zambian energy sector nor addresses challenges arising such as power deficits and the already high cost of energy.

Mr. Dodia is of the view that a commercialized energy sector will plunge the country into the economic doldrums that Ndola faced previously when production became expensive in Zambia resulting in manufacturers such as Colgate Palmolive and Gamma Pharmaceuticals among others, scaling down and turning factories into warehouses.

He totally dismisses calls for the private sector investments into the mainstream energy sub-sector in preference for a government-led push through ZESCO Limited and indeni while remaining categorical that businesses can be encouraged to invest in the manufacturing and supply of batteries and generators among other energy innovations.

