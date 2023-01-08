CALLS FOR PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENTS INTO ZAMBIA’S AILING ENERGY SUB-DIVISION OPPOSED
By Michael Kaluba
The Private Sector Development Association-PSDA- has warned against the push for private sector investments in the mainstream energy subdivision saying that once this is highly commercialized, Zambia will be headed for economic disaster that will subject the majority of Zambians to hardships.
Association Chairperson Yusuf Dodia says there is no place for the private sector within the energy subdivision on which the sustainability of industry, manufacturing, and the growth of the economy are hinged arguing that a profit-driven approach will not serve the interest of the majority of poor Zambians.
He points out that some European and western economies that have commercialized energy are currently regretting this decision, further castigating the recently concluded cost of service study on electricity as a misguided undertaking that neither speaks to the needs of the Zambian energy sector nor addresses challenges arising such as power deficits and the already high cost of energy.
Mr. Dodia is of the view that a commercialized energy sector will plunge the country into the economic doldrums that Ndola faced previously when production became expensive in Zambia resulting in manufacturers such as Colgate Palmolive and Gamma Pharmaceuticals among others, scaling down and turning factories into warehouses.
He totally dismisses calls for the private sector investments into the mainstream energy sub-sector in preference for a government-led push through ZESCO Limited and indeni while remaining categorical that businesses can be encouraged to invest in the manufacturing and supply of batteries and generators among other energy innovations.
PHOENIX NEWS
Some people want to share both poverty and inefficiency. ZESCO in my view has always been an inefficient Parastatal, so are most Parastatals in Zambia, because they are either run on social (i.e. uneconomic Tariffs and over employment) and sentimental basis (i.e. ati ni National Strategic Asset) instead of economic basis or abused by Politicians as “Milking Cows”. Commercialisation and Privatisation are TOTALLY two different Concepts that mean two different things and PSDA and Mr Dodia surely must know better? If ZESCO is subsidized to protect the vulnerable, who is Father Christmas who will continue freely subsidizing ZESCO and if Gabamenti (BOMA) is that Father Christmas where will it get the money (not from the overtaxed Zambian Taxpayer) to continue subsidizing a “drowning” Parastatal due to its inefficiency by charging an uneconomic Tariff? What will not be acceptable in my opinion is for ZESCO to charge an economic higher Tariff but continue being inefficient (which is likely and a probability). These are just my personal views and I am not infallible Guys!!!