Calls for probe as Mpumalanga Education Department spends R2 million on 22 laptops



The Mpumalanga Department of Education is under fire after it was revealed that over R2 million was spent on just 22 laptops an average of R91,858 each intended for office-based staff and school principals.



The laptops, procured through the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), were reportedly meant to assist with basic administrative tasks such as password resets, email access, and user account management.



Public backlash has been swift, with many South Africans questioning the eye-watering price tag, which far exceeds the cost of even top-tier commercial laptops. Allegations of wasteful expenditure and possible corruption have begun to circulate on social media and in civic forums.





Education MEC Landulile Dlamini also identified in some documents as Catherine Dlamini confirmed the purchase but distanced herself from the procurement process, declining to disclose the laptop brands or specifications.



The department’s lack of transparency, combined with a history of financial missteps including a case where a school principal was paid for six years without working has only intensified public skepticism. Critics have pointed out the absence of any explanation for the inflated costs, such as specialized software or bundled services.



Calls are mounting for an investigation into the procurement process and for a price comparison against market rates for similar devices. With questions piling up and answers in short supply, pressure is growing on the department to account for what many are calling another example of government waste.