By Michael Kaluba

The Opposition Economic Front –EF- party says calls for the resignation of the director of public prosecutions-DPP- Lillian Siyuni is politically motivated and is not supported by the constitution.

EF leader Wynter Kabimba says it is wrong and unconstitutional for any individual or political movement such as the ruling UPND to call for the resignation of the DPP following her letter to the Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- Director General Mary Chirwa over the re-arresting of Milingo Lungu.

Mr. Kabimba who is also a former Justice Minister under the former Patriotic Front -PF- regime, says the current ongoing debate between the DPP and the DEC is unnecessary and argues that the constitution is very clear on the functions of the two institutions.

Mr. Kabimba further reminds the UPND administration to avoid adopting the style of governance witnessed under the previous regime where individuals with divergent views or professional character were perceived to be enemies of the administration and not tolerated.

