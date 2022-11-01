Calls To Probe Source Of Money Being Paid By PF Presidential Aspirants Unnecessary– TIZ

CALLS TO PROBE SOURCE OF MONEY BEING PAID BY PF PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS UNNECESSARY

By Musonda Kalumba

Transparency International Zambia –TIZ- says calls for law enforcement agencies to investigate the source of money being paid by patriotic front presidential aspirants will be a waste of resources and an abuse of law enforcement agencies.

In an interview with Phoenix News, TIZ President Sampa Kalungu says K200, 000 is not an amount that can cause alarm for investigative wings to institute investigations.

Mr. Kalungu however says the only concern should be within the PF as to whether every party member vying for the presidency can afford the required money.

His comment comes in the wake of concerns raised by various stakeholders, among them the UPND who have expressed concern over the K200, 000 participation fee being paid by PF presidential hopefuls and have called on investigative wings to investigate the source of the money.

