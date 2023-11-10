Calls to suspend Madagascar poll over political tension

The head of Madagascar’s lower house of parliament has called for the suspension of next week’s presidential elections, following weeks of opposition protests.

Christine Razanamahasoa, who leads a mediation group to try to resolve the political crisis, said the current climate in the country did not allow for a free and credible vote to be held as scheduled on 16 November.

She said the poll should be delayed to ensure what she called peace and harmony in the country.

Madagascar has been paralysed by a power struggle between the incumbent Andry Rajoelina and the former President, Marc Ravalomanana.-BBC