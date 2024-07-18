Calvin Habasonda and Maibiba Mulala appointed as Liquidators of Investrust Bank



The Bank of Zambia has appointed Assistant Director-Regulatory Policy, Licencing and Liquidation, Calvin Habasonda and Principal Examiner as joint liquidation managers of Investrust Bank abd its residual assets.



Last week the Central Bank granted authority to Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank(ZCIB) to take over branches, customers and other assets of Investrust Bank in a Purchase and Assumption transaction (P&A) except for staff welfare and residual assets.