Cam Newton says he never went to strip clubs for women but for men

People usually visit strip clubs for entertainment purposes and also to watch the dancers do their thing on the poles as they spray cash on them. But ex-NFL star Cam Newton, in a recent interview, said that he mainly went to strip clubs because he wanted to compete with other male customers, Fox News reported.

“I never went to a strip club for women,” Newton, 35, said on the Funky Friday podcast. “I always went to strip clubs for guys. I’m a competitor. I wasn’t gonna spend no money if I didn’t see nobody else spending no money. As soon as I see somebody thinking that they’ve got money… ‘OK you spending five? I’mma spend six. If you gonna spend 10, I’mma spend 15.’ We’re gonna have a rain off.”

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots star added: “So that’s my whole thing, I don’t go to strip clubs for chicks even though I want decoration. I was a competitor and still am a competitor to think like, ‘N—- you think you’ve got it, but you don’t got it. That 15 you making, I’mma spend my 15 and I’mma make it back easy.’ It ain’t nothing.”