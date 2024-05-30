Cameroon sacks Belgian manager after altercation with Eto’o

Following a heated clash with Samuel Eto’o, Marc Brys has been abruptly relieved of his duties as the Cameroon manager, a role he assumed just in April without overseeing a single match.

The decision came swiftly after the altercation between Brys and the president of the Cameroon football federation, Samuel Eto’o.

In response to this development, Martin Ndtoungou has been appointed as the interim coach of the Indomitable Lions following an emergency meeting convened by Fecafoot’s executive committee.

This episode adds to the ongoing chaos surrounding Cameroon football, marked by tensions between Eto’o and Brys, which escalated during a preparatory meeting ahead of the team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

Notably, Brys’ appointment had stirred controversy within Fecafoot, as it was made without consulting the federation.

Moreover, Eto’o has faced accusations of match-fixing, incitement of violence, and making threats, allegations that were forwarded to FIFA’s Ethics Committee.

A statement from Fecafoot has confirmed the news and stated Brys has been replaced due to “inappropriate behaviour” and “disrespectful comments”.

Brys also stands accused of “an outright refusal to collaborate“.