CAMEROON’S QUALIFICATION FOR THE NEXT ROUND IS COMPLICATED BUT POSSIBLE

Cameroon rekindled hopes of sailing to the round of 16 after a remarkable 3-3 comeback against Serbia.

Coach Rigobert Song can be lauded for his substitutes that tremendously had an impact in the game. Aboubakar Vincent’s outrageous dink and assist was the game changer.

However, the absence of first choice keeper Andre Onana is still triggering worry lines on the foreheads of Cameroonian supporters.

Cameroonians believe Onana’s exceptional form will help against Brazil in the final group game against attack-minded Brazil.

Cameroon is currently in a difficult position.

To qualify for the next round,

Cameroon has to win against Brazil with at least a two-goal difference, hoping that Serbia draws against the Swiss

OR

Cameroon has to win against Brazil and Serbia wins by one goal against Switzerland.

If Switzerland beats Serbia, Cameroon will be eliminated, regardless of the win against Brazil.