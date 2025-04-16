CAMNET TV Channel back on air



Here are the highlights:



✅ Camnet Television has been reinstalled on TopStar’s channel 106.



✅ The TV channel was removed from the signal carrier TopStar in unclear circumstances shortly after the demise of its founder Pastor Moses Chiluba.



✅Government believes that the Central African Media Network (CAMNET) will continue to grow from strength to strength.



✅The reinstallation of Camnet TV comes after President Hakainde’s intervention in line with rules and regulations governing the media industry in the country.



✅ CAMNET TV Chief Executive Officer, and window of CAMNET founder, Pastor Victoria Chiluba appealed to the head of State to intervene in the matter.



✅ Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana noted that government is committed to ensure the media industry in the country thrives.



✅ He urged Camnet TV journalists, and other journalists in the country to uphold objectivity and fact-checking of stories before airing noting that this enhances credibility.



✅Meanwhile, CAMNET TV Chief Executive Officer Pastor Victoria Chiluba has expressed gratitude to Government for ensuring that the channel is back on air.



✅And Media Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ) President, Costa Mwansa has commended CAMNET TV management for overcoming the challenges they faced.



✅He has encouraged the station to remain committed to excellence and innovation in media.