CAMNET TV Channel back on air
Here are the highlights:
✅ Camnet Television has been reinstalled on TopStar’s channel 106.
✅ The TV channel was removed from the signal carrier TopStar in unclear circumstances shortly after the demise of its founder Pastor Moses Chiluba.
✅Government believes that the Central African Media Network (CAMNET) will continue to grow from strength to strength.
✅The reinstallation of Camnet TV comes after President Hakainde’s intervention in line with rules and regulations governing the media industry in the country.
✅ CAMNET TV Chief Executive Officer, and window of CAMNET founder, Pastor Victoria Chiluba appealed to the head of State to intervene in the matter.
✅ Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana noted that government is committed to ensure the media industry in the country thrives.
✅ He urged Camnet TV journalists, and other journalists in the country to uphold objectivity and fact-checking of stories before airing noting that this enhances credibility.
✅Meanwhile, CAMNET TV Chief Executive Officer Pastor Victoria Chiluba has expressed gratitude to Government for ensuring that the channel is back on air.
✅And Media Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ) President, Costa Mwansa has commended CAMNET TV management for overcoming the challenges they faced.
✅He has encouraged the station to remain committed to excellence and innovation in media.
CAMNET TV Channel back on air