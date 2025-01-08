CAMNET TV FOUNDER PASTOR CHILUBA DIES



Central African Media Network (CAMNET TV) founder Pastor Moses Chiluba has died.



CAMNET TV announced this night at 11pm that Pastor Chiluba who was the Chairman of the television station had passed on.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Chairman, Pastor Moses Chiluba. A pillar of faith, leadership, and inspiration, Pastor Chiluba has gone to be with the Lord. His unwavering dedication to the CAMNET TV vision and his profound impact on countless lives will forever be remembered.



We ask for your prayers and support for the family, Team Camnet TV, and everyone whose lives he touched during this difficult time. Further details will be shared in due course.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.”



Pastor Chiluba who was Senior Pastor at The Healing Word Ministries recently suffered a stroke. He conducted an overnight prayer session on the new year eve and disclosed about how God had saved him.