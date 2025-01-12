CAMNET TV HELPED YOU WIN IN 2021, IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO RECIPROCATE, PASTOR CHILUBA’S WIDOW TELLS HH

CAMNET HELPED YOU WIN IN 2021, IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO RECIPROCATE, PASTOR CHILUBA’S WIDOW TELLS HH





By ZR Reporter



Victoria Chiluba, the widow to late Pastor Moses Chiluba, founder of CAMNET Television, has disclosed that there are some people who are threatening to remove the station from DSTV and Go TV platforms.





Mama Victoria said during the funeral service for her late husband in Lusaka yesterday that the people in question have written to her regarding the said threats.



She pleaded with President Hakainde Hichilema not to let that happen.



The widow recalled that the station suffered similar threats under the PF administration.





She also claimed that the TV station helped the President ascend to power.



Mama Victoria said now that Mr Hichilema is President, it was time for him to reciprocate by not letting the threats come true.





“Mr Hichilema, our beloved President, thank you for honouring my husband. There are certain from forces that are after CAMNET. They said they want to shut up off from DS TV and Go TV. And I’m here to appeal to you. You’re the King of this land. May your heart be turned to God when it comes to saving CAMNET TV,” she said.





“We believe CAMNET TV helped you, it was not coincidental God chose you. It is your time to reciprocate in saving pastor Chiluba and his beautiful wife Victoria, I am saying this because my husband always called me beautiful.”



