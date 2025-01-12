CAMNET TV HELPED YOU WIN IN 2021, IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO RECIPROCATE, PASTOR CHILUBA’S WIDOW TELLS HH

CAMNET HELPED YOU WIN IN 2021, IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO RECIPROCATE, PASTOR CHILUBA’S WIDOW TELLS HH
By ZR Reporter
Victoria Chiluba, the widow to late Pastor Moses Chiluba, founder of CAMNET Television, has disclosed that there are some people who are threatening to remove the station from DSTV and Go TV platforms.
Mama Victoria said during the funeral service for her late husband in Lusaka yesterday that the people in question have written to her regarding the said threats.
She pleaded with President Hakainde Hichilema not to let that happen.
The widow recalled that the station suffered similar threats under the PF administration.
She also claimed that the TV station helped the President ascend to power.
Mama Victoria said now that Mr Hichilema is President, it was time for him to reciprocate by not letting the threats come true.
“Mr Hichilema, our beloved President, thank you for honouring my husband. There are certain from forces that are after CAMNET. They said they want to shut up off from DS TV and Go TV. And I’m here to appeal to you. You’re the King of this land. May your heart be turned to God when it comes to saving CAMNET TV,” she said.
“We believe CAMNET TV helped you, it was not coincidental God chose you. It is your time to reciprocate in saving pastor Chiluba and his beautiful wife Victoria, I am saying this because my husband always called me beautiful.”
©️Zambia Reports, January 12, 2025.
Body guards even at funerals.
Why is Hakainde so paranoid?
We have never seen this type of paranoia in our country before.
Vote wisely in 2026.
It’s you idyoti who’s paranoid because your Defunct TuPF criminals party is as dead as a dodo
Didn’t you see Trump being shot at? Mwanya HH7 is here to rule forever
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Wrong platform, though the message is clear.
Body guards are simply doing their job, this is not time to relax because it’s at the funeral, no, especially that you don’t know what someone’s plan B is. Security should never be compromised at any time or occasion, instead it should be heightened, haters are worse than witches and should not be given any room.
As for the widow, she should have no worries at all, HH will easily thwart the plans of those evil men. Let her just mourn her late husband peacefully, the devil never wins where Christ is presiding, never.
Paranoid widow, just moan your husband. The people of Zambia voted for HH. In any case HH has a job to do that has nothing to do with running TV or radio. Ask your personnel to do perform their duties deliberately. Since he took over no media station has been closed. He does not do cash handouts if that’s what you are looking for. Kanaka claimed he was very close to your husband! What did he mean?