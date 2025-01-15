CAMNET TV REMOVED FROM DSTV



It must be noted that this is not the first time that the channel has faced the termination from the platform. The pay TV shared a notice that CAMNET TV will no longer be on its platform starting 1st February, 2025





Below are criteria to meet in order to sustain the slot on the DSTV decoder:



1. The channel must be able to pay the fees required.



2. The channel must reach the threshold of number of viewers per 24 hour cycle.





Failure to meet any of these, the channel will be removed from the platform and the decision is made by the owners of the platform.



A Zambian channel, Hope TV, owned by the Seventh Adventist, was removed and the owners were told that they failed to meet the requirements and they have since moved on.





At some point, there were a number of channels that could not be put on DSTV because the platform was full.



It’s not easy to be on DSTV without viewership, even if you are paying your required amount.





In South Africa alone, there are over 50 channels that compete for space and only 2 or 5 make in two years. Example of these is Newsroom Afrika and eNca which fought tough competition.

Elias Limwanya